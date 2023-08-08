23-year-old medico washed away during photo shoot, body retrieved 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The body of a 23-year-old postgraduate orthopaedic student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr B Praveen Rathod, who was washed away in a river near Jainath mandal on Sunday, his body was retrieved on the following day.

After conducting a postmortem examination at RIMS, the police handed over Praveen’s body to his family members. RIMS director Jay Singh Rathod, district medical and health officer Narender Rathod and fellow students paid tributes to Praveen.

According to the police report, Praveen, along with eight friends from the college, had gone to Shivghat village to visit the Kotilingala temple and offer prayers. However, while they were taking photos in the river, Praveen accidentally slipped and was washed away. His friends attempted to rescue him, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers, police, and swimmers joined efforts to locate Praveen’s body. The search continued through Sunday night, and on Monday, the body was identified. Jainath mandal police have filed a case regarding the incident.

ADILABAD: The body of a 23-year-old postgraduate orthopaedic student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr B Praveen Rathod, who was washed away in a river near Jainath mandal on Sunday, his body was retrieved on the following day. After conducting a postmortem examination at RIMS, the police handed over Praveen’s body to his family members. RIMS director Jay Singh Rathod, district medical and health officer Narender Rathod and fellow students paid tributes to Praveen. According to the police report, Praveen, along with eight friends from the college, had gone to Shivghat village to visit the Kotilingala temple and offer prayers. However, while they were taking photos in the river, Praveen accidentally slipped and was washed away. His friends attempted to rescue him, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers, police, and swimmers joined efforts to locate Praveen’s body. The search continued through Sunday night, and on Monday, the body was identified. Jainath mandal police have filed a case regarding the incident.