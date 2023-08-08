Home States Telangana

23-year-old medico washed away during photo shoot, body retrieved 

According to the police report, Dr B Praveen Rathod, along with eight friends from the college, had gone to Shivghat village to visit the Kotilingala temple and offer prayers.

Published: 08th August 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

(Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  The body of a 23-year-old postgraduate orthopaedic student at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Dr B Praveen Rathod, who was washed away in a river near Jainath mandal on Sunday, his body was retrieved on the following day.

After conducting a postmortem examination at RIMS, the police handed over Praveen’s body to his family members. RIMS director Jay Singh Rathod, district medical and health officer Narender Rathod and fellow students paid tributes to Praveen.

According to the police report, Praveen, along with eight friends from the college, had gone to Shivghat village to visit the Kotilingala temple and offer prayers. However, while they were taking photos in the river, Praveen accidentally slipped and was washed away. His friends attempted to rescue him, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him.

Upon receiving information about the incident, villagers, police, and swimmers joined efforts to locate Praveen’s body. The search continued through Sunday night, and on Monday, the body was identified. Jainath mandal police have filed a case regarding the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp