Inter Student dies by suicide at RGUKT Basara; IIT-H student hangs self in hostel room

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Jadhav Bablu (17), intermediate first-year student, died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT), Basara in Nirmal district on Tuesday.

This is the third such incident in the university as two students also died by suicide in June. Jadhav hailed from Narayankhed of Sangareddy district. After noticing Jadhav hanging, the university administration informed the Basara police, who then shifted the body to Nirmal hospital for postmortem and informed his parents.

RGUKT V-C Venkat Ramana said that the victim committed suicide due to personal reasons. Bablu’s also spoke to his father Jadhav Santosh half an hour before Bablu took the extreme step. Meanwhile, Congress leaders along with student union leaders staged a protest in front of the hospital. Congress incharge K Srihari Rao said that due to the negligence of the management and the government, students have been dying by suicides.However, tight security has been put in place near the hospital to avoid further protests.

Stress drives IIT-H student to suicide

SANGAREDDY: In yet another incident, a student of IIT-Hyderabad died by suicide due to mental stress. Mamita Naik (21), a first-year student of M.Tech, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Monday night. As soon as her classmates saw her through the window of her room, they alerted the hostel warden and informed the Sangareddy rural police through the IIT-H security wing.

Mamita hailed from Dumrai village of Sonapur district of Odisha and joined IIT-H last month.The Clues team collected evidence for investigation and the police shifted the body to Sangareddy Government Hospital for a postmortem. The body was later handed over to her relatives.

Sangareddy circle inspector Sudhir Kumar said that two suicide notes were found in the student’s room, one was in Oriya and the other in English. The note said that she was slipping into depression and was unable to bear the pressure which forced her to take the extreme step. She also asked not to show her body to her relatives and the media.

This is the second suicide by an IIT-H student in less than a month. Karthik, a B.Tech student, also died by suicide by drowning in sea at Vizag as he was depressed over his backlogs. Sudhir said a detailed investigation will be conducted into Mamita suicide.

Suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000 & 66202001

