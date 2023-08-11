Home States Telangana

Hyderabad land plots auction exceeds forecast; brings in Rs 3,625.73 crore

Three plots fetched bids exceeding Rs 40 crore per acre.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Budvel layout plots.(Photo | Express)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-auction of 14 land plots spanning 100 acres in Budvel, Rajendranagar, on Thursday has helped the State government earn a staggering Rs 3,625.73 crore. Three plots fetched bids exceeding Rs 40 crore per acre. In the morning session, seven plots covering 58.11 acres were put up for auction, generating Rs 2,057.67 crore. Subsequently, the second session featured the auction of seven plots spanning 41.90 acres, resulting in revenues of Rs 1,568.06 crore. The highest bid received was Rs 41.75 crore per acre, while the lowest reached Rs 33.25 crore per acre. The average bid price per acre settled at Rs 36.25 crore.

The revenue generated surpassed expectations by a margin of 75-80 per cent compared to the State government’s predetermined upset price, officials told TNIE. A total of 14 plots, ranging from 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres in Budvel, covering 100.01 acres, were auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court declined to stay the e-auction of Budvel land parcels after the HC Advocates Association filed a pleas challenging the e-auction process.

The government had set an upset price of Rs 20 crore per acre, with an incremental bid of Rs 25 lakh per acre or multiples thereof.Officials emphasised that the State government provided an opportunity for corporations, real estate firms, IT companies, multi-national corporations and other major players who narrowly missed out on prime plots during the recent Neopolis Layout e-auction in Kokapet. The e-auction of seven prime plots within the Neopolis Layout last week helped generate revenue of Rs 3,319.60 crore for the State exchequer. This was the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that a one-acre land plot was sold for Rs 100.75 crore.Budvel is emerging as a prominent growth centre, akin to Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Knowledge City, Kokapet, and other established IT corridors, officials said.

BRS govt selling away valuable land, alleges Eatala

Taking part in a protest organised in Medak over delay in construction and allotment of 2BHK houses, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed anguish over the government selling the “most valuable” lands which, he said, should be preserved to meet the requirements of future generations.“Kokapet lands have been auctioned recently. The government is preparing to sell lands in other areas as well,” he said. Speaking about the 2BHK houses, he said: “The Centre released Rs 1,311 crore for construction of houses for the poor in Telangana. But, the BRS government spent just Rs 500 crore. The State government is showing the houses built in Hyderabad and claiming that it has constructed the houses across the State.”

“KCR says that he was born to serve the poor and will die for the poor but did not build houses for them. He says that the opposition has no knowledge on the subject. However, we want to know from CM how can he possibly build houses with just Rs 3 lakh,” he said.

Claiming that the Centre built 3.50 lakh pucca houses for the poor across the country, he demanded the State government to reveal how much money it has spent on 2BHK units, especially when the people of Telangana paid Rs 20 lakh crore in the form of taxes in the last nine years. “KCR goes to Punjab, distributes money there but has no interest in assisting families of farmers who ended their lives here,” he said. (with inputs from Medak)

KCR selling lands in Hyd to run the State: Eatala

BJP Campaign Committee chairman MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was running the State by selling the lands in Hyderabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budvel layout plots HMDA E-auction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp