Hyderabad land plots auction exceeds forecast; brings in Rs 3,625.73 crore

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-auction of 14 land plots spanning 100 acres in Budvel, Rajendranagar, on Thursday has helped the State government earn a staggering Rs 3,625.73 crore. Three plots fetched bids exceeding Rs 40 crore per acre. In the morning session, seven plots covering 58.11 acres were put up for auction, generating Rs 2,057.67 crore. Subsequently, the second session featured the auction of seven plots spanning 41.90 acres, resulting in revenues of Rs 1,568.06 crore. The highest bid received was Rs 41.75 crore per acre, while the lowest reached Rs 33.25 crore per acre. The average bid price per acre settled at Rs 36.25 crore.

The revenue generated surpassed expectations by a margin of 75-80 per cent compared to the State government’s predetermined upset price, officials told TNIE. A total of 14 plots, ranging from 3.47 acres to 14.33 acres in Budvel, covering 100.01 acres, were auctioned by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA). Earlier in the day, the Telangana High Court declined to stay the e-auction of Budvel land parcels after the HC Advocates Association filed a pleas challenging the e-auction process.

The government had set an upset price of Rs 20 crore per acre, with an incremental bid of Rs 25 lakh per acre or multiples thereof.Officials emphasised that the State government provided an opportunity for corporations, real estate firms, IT companies, multi-national corporations and other major players who narrowly missed out on prime plots during the recent Neopolis Layout e-auction in Kokapet. The e-auction of seven prime plots within the Neopolis Layout last week helped generate revenue of Rs 3,319.60 crore for the State exchequer. This was the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that a one-acre land plot was sold for Rs 100.75 crore.Budvel is emerging as a prominent growth centre, akin to Hitec City, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Knowledge City, Kokapet, and other established IT corridors, officials said.

BRS govt selling away valuable land, alleges Eatala

Taking part in a protest organised in Medak over delay in construction and allotment of 2BHK houses, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed anguish over the government selling the “most valuable” lands which, he said, should be preserved to meet the requirements of future generations.“Kokapet lands have been auctioned recently. The government is preparing to sell lands in other areas as well,” he said. Speaking about the 2BHK houses, he said: “The Centre released Rs 1,311 crore for construction of houses for the poor in Telangana. But, the BRS government spent just Rs 500 crore. The State government is showing the houses built in Hyderabad and claiming that it has constructed the houses across the State.”

“KCR says that he was born to serve the poor and will die for the poor but did not build houses for them. He says that the opposition has no knowledge on the subject. However, we want to know from CM how can he possibly build houses with just Rs 3 lakh,” he said.

Claiming that the Centre built 3.50 lakh pucca houses for the poor across the country, he demanded the State government to reveal how much money it has spent on 2BHK units, especially when the people of Telangana paid Rs 20 lakh crore in the form of taxes in the last nine years. “KCR goes to Punjab, distributes money there but has no interest in assisting families of farmers who ended their lives here,” he said. (with inputs from Medak)

KCR selling lands in Hyd to run the State: Eatala

BJP Campaign Committee chairman MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was running the State by selling the lands in Hyderabad.

