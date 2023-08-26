Telangana Governor-CM bonhomie on display at secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newfound bonhomie between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was all too evident on Friday at the inauguration of the newly constructed temple, mosque and church on the Secretariat premises.

There had been a wide gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan for almost two years till Thursday when the Governor and the CM spoke for some time after the swearing-in ceremony of Patnam Mahender Reddy as minister.

During the courtesy meeting, KCR invited the Governor to attend the inauguration of the places of worship on Friday as the chief guest.

After the inauguration, the CM gave the Governor a guided tour of the sprawling new Secretariat, explaining to her the design and facilities provided on each floor for hassle-free administration.

After the tour, he invited Tamilisai to the CM’s chambers where he felicitated the Governor with a shawl and presented a bouquet. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari also honoured the Governor.

KCR then hosted a high tea for the Governor. During the tour of the Secretariat, Tamilisai asked KCR about the construction cost and sought other details. She was forthcoming in her praise of the CM for constructing such a wonderful Secretariat, a release from the CMO said later. The CM and the Governor had a friendly conversation for a while.

Governor yet to give her consent to the RTC Bill

It may be recalled that the gap between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan first surfaced about two years ago when the Governor held back the file relating to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as an MLC under the Governor’s quota. BRS leaders, including ministers, even called the Governor a ‘BJP worker’. The Governor repeatedly protested that the government was not extending the protocol to her. When the chief minister stopped visiting Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai even remarked that Pragathi Bhavan was not far away from Raj Bhavan.

Neither the chief minister nor any minister attended the At Home hosted by the Governor on August 15.

However, the bonhomie exhibited by the Governor and chief minister on Friday surprised all.

It may be mentioned here that the Governor has yet to give her consent for the nomination of Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. She has also not yet cleared various Bills, including the TSRTC Bill on the merger of RTC employees into government services.

Earlier, at the inauguration of the temple, mosque and church, the chief minister pointed out that Telangana stands as a role model in maintaining religious harmony.

After participating in the Chandi yagam and purnahuti, KCR took part in the special pooja conducted at Nalla Pochamma temple. On the same occasion, a special puja was performed in the adjoining Siva temple and Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Later, the chief minister along with the Governor inaugurated a newly constructed church. Minority Affairs Minister K Eshwar and other leaders were present. After the reading of the Bible by Bishop MA Daniel, the Governor cut a cake in the presence of the chief minister.

Imams and Islamic scholars welcomed the Governor and chief minister to the newly reconstructed mosque later. Many Muslim leaders, including Minister Mahmood Ali, MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, were present.

“It is an auspicious and very happy time. Almighty Allah’s grace is upon us and brotherhood should flourish in the state. The government will continue its efforts to maintain religious harmony,” the chief minister said.

HYDERABAD: The newfound bonhomie between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was all too evident on Friday at the inauguration of the newly constructed temple, mosque and church on the Secretariat premises. There had been a wide gap between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan for almost two years till Thursday when the Governor and the CM spoke for some time after the swearing-in ceremony of Patnam Mahender Reddy as minister. During the courtesy meeting, KCR invited the Governor to attend the inauguration of the places of worship on Friday as the chief guest. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the inauguration, the CM gave the Governor a guided tour of the sprawling new Secretariat, explaining to her the design and facilities provided on each floor for hassle-free administration. After the tour, he invited Tamilisai to the CM’s chambers where he felicitated the Governor with a shawl and presented a bouquet. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari also honoured the Governor. KCR then hosted a high tea for the Governor. During the tour of the Secretariat, Tamilisai asked KCR about the construction cost and sought other details. She was forthcoming in her praise of the CM for constructing such a wonderful Secretariat, a release from the CMO said later. The CM and the Governor had a friendly conversation for a while. Governor yet to give her consent to the RTC Bill It may be recalled that the gap between the Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan first surfaced about two years ago when the Governor held back the file relating to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as an MLC under the Governor’s quota. BRS leaders, including ministers, even called the Governor a ‘BJP worker’. The Governor repeatedly protested that the government was not extending the protocol to her. When the chief minister stopped visiting Raj Bhavan, Tamilisai even remarked that Pragathi Bhavan was not far away from Raj Bhavan. Neither the chief minister nor any minister attended the At Home hosted by the Governor on August 15. However, the bonhomie exhibited by the Governor and chief minister on Friday surprised all. It may be mentioned here that the Governor has yet to give her consent for the nomination of Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. She has also not yet cleared various Bills, including the TSRTC Bill on the merger of RTC employees into government services. Earlier, at the inauguration of the temple, mosque and church, the chief minister pointed out that Telangana stands as a role model in maintaining religious harmony. After participating in the Chandi yagam and purnahuti, KCR took part in the special pooja conducted at Nalla Pochamma temple. On the same occasion, a special puja was performed in the adjoining Siva temple and Anjaneya Swamy temple. Later, the chief minister along with the Governor inaugurated a newly constructed church. Minority Affairs Minister K Eshwar and other leaders were present. After the reading of the Bible by Bishop MA Daniel, the Governor cut a cake in the presence of the chief minister. Imams and Islamic scholars welcomed the Governor and chief minister to the newly reconstructed mosque later. Many Muslim leaders, including Minister Mahmood Ali, MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, were present. “It is an auspicious and very happy time. Almighty Allah’s grace is upon us and brotherhood should flourish in the state. The government will continue its efforts to maintain religious harmony,” the chief minister said.