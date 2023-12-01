Telangana Assembly polls: First-time electors revel in the experience

Renuka Kalpana By

HYDERABAD: Almost five lakh first-time voters exercised their right to vote on Thursday. Scanning for candidates and their symbols at polling booths, most said that development and the candidate’s track record took precedence for them. However, many were unaware of candidates in their constituency.

With confusion and excitement writ large on their faces, many of the first-time voters approached polling booths. However, there were little to no arrangements in place to explain the voting process. As friends and family who could guide them were not allowed inside, some struggled, going from one polling station to another within the same segment.

Mohammad Abdul Subhan, who recently turned 18, found himself in a similar situation. Subhan, employed in a shop near Charminar after completing his SSC, came to cast his vote at polling station No. 205 at Rafah-e-Aam High School. He emphasised focusing on the development the candidate has contributed to while voting for the party.

However, when asked about candidates in the constituency, only the name of one candidate came to his mind. Struggling to recollect names from other parties, he mentioned, “Some woman is contesting from the BRS and someone else from the Congress.” He also spoke of the need for a change in government citing a perceived lack of development, particularly the need for change in the educational sector, as the reason.

Some voters, like 22-year-old Chandana, had to wait almost four years to cast their first vote. The private IT sector employee expressed pride in the distinct changes Hyderabad has undergone. Chandana shared her approach to voting, stating, “I look at what the candidate has done for the nation and for the future of its people. If the correct candidate is in the correct party, it will be good.” She pointed at the unemployment rate as a concerning issue and expressed her wish for candidates to address issues in slums and provide better opportunities for underprivileged people.

Some like Shailaja Malik, an arts student from Sanathnagar, admitted to not knowing the candidate’s name. Party affiliation did not influence her vote, and she was also unaware of the candidates’ track records. “I went inside casually, voted for whom I wanted to, and exited,” she said.

An anonymous voter at polling station No. 71 in Khairatabad expressed a desire for a leader who works for everyone and said that this was more important than party ideology. The voter mentioned familiar leaders from Congress, BRS, and BJP but awaited development. According to this elector, no development has been made in his segment.

The situation wasn’t entirely gloomy, as individuals like Ibrahim Ahmed demonstrated a keen awareness of the elections. The 19-year-old third-year aeronautical engineering student expressed enthusiasm for voting and highlighted the significance of a candidate’s history in decision-making. Ibrahim prioritised development, religious affairs and reducing crime. Meanwhile, selfie points near polling stations turned into a major attraction for first-time voters in Adilabad. Many polling booths, like those in Anukunta, Ambedkar Nagar, and Mavala, witnessed lengthy queues from early morning. Many young voters, who travelled from Hyderabad and other cities to their hometowns, cast their votes on Thursday.

E Amarendar, an advocate, visited his hometown in Talmadugu mandal a day before polling. He expressed happiness at exercising his right to vote in the Boath constituency. Speaking to TNIE, two first-time voters – Vivek and Ganesh – shared their enthusiasm and said they were pleased to cast their votes. They, along with friends from Hyderabad and Adilabad, returned to their native village to vote. After casting their votes, they said that they captured the moment with a selfie.

