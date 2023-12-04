I anticipate key role in the new government says, Ponnam Prabhakar

B kartheek By

Express News Service

Former MP and Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar, who faced a pepper spray attack in the Lok Sabha during the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill, 2014, has emerged victorious by a margin of 19,344 votes. As congratulatory messages poured in, Prabhakar shared his thoughts with TNIE’s

B Kartheek.

Excerpts:

How do you see this election victory, not just yours but your party’s victory?

The people of Telangana rejected those who believed they could do anything to the public. The voters revolted and demonstrated their strength through votes, placing their trust in the Congress.

How did you manage to win from an Assembly segment, which is new to you, that too with close to a 20,000 vote majority?

People know me as a fighter for the Telangana movement. As an MP back then, they wanted me to serve locally.

There is a popular notion in your party that BCs will not win the election. What is your success mantra?

Any leader, irrespective of caste, class, or creed, should blend with the local conditions and needs. It is a wrong notion that BCs cannot win, and I am confident Congress doesn’t hold such beliefs. In fact, BCs would have the added advantage of consolidating BC votes

What would be your role in the newly elected government?

The Congress high command will decide my role. However, I anticipate playing a key role in the government.

Who would be the chief minister, and who is your choice?

The Congress high command’s choice is my choice. We will abide by the party’s decision and have no place for personal opinions or interests.

