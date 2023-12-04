After defeat, BRS' KTR says we will play role of effective opposition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the BRS will treat its disappointing performance in the Assembly elections as a “lesson”, party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the pink party will play the role of an effective Opposition.

Addressing the media, Rama Rao said: “We accept the victory and defeat with equanimity. The results were disappointing but we are not feeling sad.”“The BRS performed well while in the government. We’ll work with the same enthusiasm and sincerity as an Opposition party,” he said.

When asked who will be the BRS legislature party leader, Rama Rao said that his party would soon convene a meeting to take a decision on the matter.Meanwhile, party leader Manne Krishank tweeted: “BRS defeated BJP MP Bandi Sanjay. BRS defeated BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. BRS defeated BJP MP Arvind. BRS defeated BJP MLA Raghunandan. BRS is not a Team B of BJP (sic).”

The BRS said on its Twitter handle: “Thank you, Telangana, for giving us the opportunity to serve you for 10 years.”Minister T Harish Rao also thanked the people for giving two opportunities for the party.

BRS MLC K Kavitha tweeted: “Jai KCR!! Jai BRS!! Dear BRS family, thank you for all the hardwork!! Special thanks to all the social media warriors for the fight you put up!! Let us not forget.. with or without power we are servants of Telangana People. Let us all spiritedly work for our MotherLand. Special thanks to the people of KORUTLA!! Congratulations to all the winning MLAs and to the Congress Party!! May God Bless TELANGANA (sic).”

