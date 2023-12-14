Praja Bhavan is now official residence of Telangana deputy CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday allocated the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan located in Begumpet to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for use as his official residence. Praja Bhavan, formerly known as Pragathi Bhavan, was the official residence of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

However, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided not to use Praja Bhavan as his official residence.

With this, the government allocated the same to Vikramarka. At present, the government is conducting Prajavani at Praja Bhavan.

