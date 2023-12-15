Telangana Pollution Control Board orders closure of two chemical units in Cherlapally

Navya Parvathy By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has issued closure orders for two chemical industries — Sesha Sai Chemicals and Sarvodaya Solvents — operating in Cherlapally of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has been ordered to disconnect the power supply to these industries with immediate effect.

While Sesha Sai Chemicals is engaged in the recovery of solvents, Sarvodaya Solvents is engaged in the manufacturing of solvents, thinners, coolant oils and cleaning oils.When the rolling Task Force inspected Sesha Sai Chemicals and surrounding areas, the members observed that while the industry had provided solvent recovery columns of 6x5 KL with condensers, it had failed to provide volatile organic compound absorption media like activated carbon. They had also not provided vent condensers to solvent storage tanks.

The Task Force found that the industry was disposing of residue in an unlined pit near the boiler area, leading to pungent odour and groundwater pollution in the area.Sesha Sai Chemicals was further directed to submit a fresh bank guarantee of Rs 6 lakh, valid for one year, towards compliance with directions of the TSPCB.

Stating that Sarvodaya Solvents is collecting effluents in drums and pumping them into the SS storage tank, the Task Force noted that the industry has not provided a meter for measuring effluent generation and disposal. As per the TSPCB, the industry was storing around 750 drums of recovered solvents, residue and effluents haphazardly. Spillages were also observed within the premises.If the industries continue to operate, the management will face imprisonment for a term not less than one year and six months, the PCB said.

