IAS officer Amrapali takes charge as JMC of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: IAS officer Amrapali Kata assumed charge as the Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (JMC) of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday. Amrapali said that the government has given her the opportunity to take up more projects and development programmes. Amrapali also took charge as the managing director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

Meanwhile, IAS officer Musharraf Ali Faruqui assumed charge as TSSPDCL chairman and managing director. Former CMD G Raghuma Reddy handed over charge to Faruqui.Karnati Varun Reddy took charge as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of TSNPDCL. He visited Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and performed puja before assuming office in Hanamkonda. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 24-hour power supply was the priority of the government.

