Home States Telangana

IAS officer Amrapali takes charge as JMC of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Meanwhile, IAS officer Musharraf Ali Faruqui assumed charge as TSSPDCL chairman and managing director.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Amrapali Kata

Amrapali took charge as Joint Metropolitan Commissioner in Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: IAS officer Amrapali Kata assumed charge as the Joint Metropolitan Commissioner (JMC) of Hyderabad  Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Friday. Amrapali said that the government has given her the opportunity to take up more projects and development programmes. Amrapali also took charge as the managing director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL).

Meanwhile, IAS officer Musharraf Ali Faruqui assumed charge as TSSPDCL chairman and managing director. Former CMD G Raghuma Reddy handed over charge to Faruqui.Karnati Varun Reddy took charge as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of TSNPDCL. He visited Bhadrakali temple in Warangal and performed puja before assuming office in Hanamkonda. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 24-hour power supply was the priority of the government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amrapali Kata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp