Over 5,000 petitioners turn up at Praja Bhavan for Prajavani programme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A large number of people turned up for the Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan here on Tuesday where they handed over their representations to officials. As many as 5,126 petitions were submitted at the Prajavani; most of which were grievances relating to land disputes, houses and other issues. Apart from problems due to the Dharani portal, people submitted petitions relating to TSPSC, spouse case transfers, and land grabbing by elected representatives of BRS, etc.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who received the petitions, called upon the people not to come to Hyderabad to submit petitions seeking ration cards, houses or house sites. He said that the government would soon roll out policies on housing schemes and on new ration cards.

Once these policies are announced, the people could contact the officials in their respective districts, the minister said. He also said that the government would focus on auto-rickshaw drivers who are reportedly facing problems following the introduction of free travel for women in RTC buses. The queue of people waiting to enter the Praja Bhavan stretched to about a km and resulted in traffic slowing down.

