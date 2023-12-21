Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court rejects request to halt building complex

HC issued notices to various authorities, including the state government in response to a PIL filed by the Nandagiri Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD:  A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Wednesday issued notices to various authorities, including the state government in response to a PIL filed by the Nandagiri Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

The society challenged the approval of construction plans for a commercial complex by M/s Net Net Ventures Pvt Ltd in Shaikpet village and mandal, GHMC Circle-10. The plot in question is located on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills. 

The petitioner contended that the permissions granted by the respondent for the construction of the commercial complex are arbitrary and illegal. Counsel for the petitioner highlighted that the respondent was rapidly proceeding with the construction, employing hundreds of labourers and urged the court to expedite the matter.  

However, the court pointed to the public interest nature of the case and declined the request, stating that it was a PIL and not a personal case. The bench directed the respondents to file their responses to the PIL within three weeks.  
 

