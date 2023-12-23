Home States Telangana

Telangana: Four of a family die as truck hits car, two critical

The deceased were identified as Mantena Shankarachary, his son Bharath, daughter Radha Chandana and uncle Mantena Kantaiah of Etururnagaram town.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: In a tragic incident, four people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Friday. The incident took place in the Shanthinagar area of Elkaturthy mandal in Hanamkonda district.

The deceased were identified as Mantena Shankarachary, his son Bharath, daughter Radha Chandana and uncle Mantena Kantaiah of Etururnagaram town. Shankarachary’s wife Sridevi, another son Bhargava Chary and Kantaiah’s wife Renuka, sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal.

According to Elkaturthy circle inspector A Praveen Kumar, the speeding truck hit the car coming in the opposite direction on the National Highway (NH) -563.The bodies were shifted to the MGM Hospital for a postmortem.

Truck driver Sayyad Mastan was taken into custody. A case was registered under Section 304A of the IPC  (causing death by rash or negligent act) by the Elkaturthy police station, which is investigating the case.
According to Manthena Brahmmam, the cousin of deceased Shankarachary, the family was going to Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple to offer prayers as Bharat was on Ayyappa deeksha.

