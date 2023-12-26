Vajpayee was a visionary, Modi government treading path shown by him: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the pioneer of good governance in the country, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Narendra Modi government was treading the path shown by the former prime minister.

Paying tribute to the former prime minister on his birth anniversary, the BJP state president said that the Vajpayee-led NDA-I government brought in revolutionary reforms in the Telecom sector.

Kishan said that the Modi government was working towards bringing optical fiber services to every village. “More than two lakh gram panchayats have been connected with broadband Internet,” he said.

The Union minister recalled that the Vajpayee government set up the ministry for tribal welfare in 1999. He said that the Modi government has also undertaken many programs for the economic and cultural development of tribals.

Describing Vajpayee as a visionary leader who kept the future needs of the country in mind, the Union minister said that the Modi government was taking the former prime minister’s vision forward in terms of national security. The government has invested in the energy sector in more than 20 countries, the BJP state president added.

Pointing out that the goals of both the Vajpayee government and the Modi government are to achieve ‘Antyodaya’, Kishan said that the Union government is working extensively in this direction. “The BJP-led Union government is working with sincerity in the matter of environment protection and providing equal development across the country,” he said.

BJP district units pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister

NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY: BJP leaders and activists paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary in Nizamabad and Kamareddy on Monday. Nizamabad Urban MLA D Suryanarayana Gupta, party’s district unit president Baswa Laxmi Narasaiah, senior leaders Yendala Laxminarayana and Aljapur Srinivas, Kamareddy district BJP vice-president Akul Bharath, among others, took part.

The leaders urged the cadre to ensure that the BJP retains power in 2024. They also recounted the contributions of Vajpayee to the nation. In 2014, the Modi government issued directions to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former PM across India every year as ‘Good Governance Day’.

