Cop suspended for helping ex-MLA save son from accident case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Tuesday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO), at Punjagutta police station, for allegedly implicating the driver of a former MLA to saving the latter’s son from an accident case.

Sahil alias Rahil Amir, son of former BRS Bodhan MLA Shakil Ahmed Amir, was allegedly driving the car that rammed a road median in front of the Praja Bhavan in Punjagutta police station limits on the night of December 23.

According to sources, Shakeel got his son removed from the case by presenting his driver Abdul Asif as the person who was driving the car at the time the accident occurred by allegedly influencing Durga Rao, the SHO.

Upon learning of the development, DCP West Zone SM Vijay Kumar ordered an inquiry into the alleged misconduct of Durga Rao. The inspector, taken aback by the turn of events, reportedly fainted and was rushed to a private hospital where his health was described as “stable”.

Sahil, aged 27, was driving a BMW with three friends when the vehicle rammed an iron barricade near Praja Bhavan. While no injuries were reported, Sahil tried to pin the blame on Asif, who was not present at the time of the incident.

In March 2022, Sahil was named in a case of rash driving that led to the death of a two-year-old boy at Jubilee Hills. The police, however, gave a clean chit to him.

The police have arrested the driver. Meanwhile, Sahil is believed to be absconding. Speaking to TNIE, the DCP said that a thorough investigation was underway to determine if there was any undue influence exerted by the former MLA.

The DCP said that if any police officials are found to be involved in wrongdoing, action will be taken as per conduct rules.

