Bar for filing cybercrime plaint lowered to Rs 50K in Telangana

Those who lose more than Rs 50,000 can approach the Cyberabad cyber crime police station.

Published: 28th December 2023 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

15 to 20 cases of cyber crimes or  financial frauds are reported to police from across the state.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty announced on Wednesday that in cases of monetary loss of more than Rs 50,000 in cyber crime cases, victims can file a complaint at the Cyberabad cyber crimes police station for an expeditious investigation. 

An inspector rank officer will investigate the case immediately. Mohanty’s announcement came less than a week after he said he would streamline investigation of cyber crime cases and is being seen as an acknowledgment that people face many difficulties in registering FIRs for cyber crime cases.

Earlier, only those who lost more than Rs 1.5 lakh could file a complaint at Cyberabad cyber crimes police station at Gachibowli. 

Mohanty acknowledged that cyber crime cases are increasing and for speedy investigations, people who report financial loss of less than Rs 50,000 can approach local police stations where an inspector/DI rank officer will investigate the case. 

Those who lose more than Rs 50,000 can approach the Cyberabad cyber crime police station.

