Appeals on review orders not maintainable: Telangana High Court

The bench said that the decision by a single judge to dismiss the review petition did not determine the parties’ interse rights and therefore, could not be considered a judgement.

Published: 01st February 2023 07:38 AM

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

Ruling that an order rejecting a review application was not appealable, but an order granting the application may be objected to once by an appeal, a bench of the Telangana High Court has dismissed two writ appeals.

The bench said that the decision by a single judge to dismiss the review petition did not determine the parties’ intense rights and therefore, could not be considered a judgement. The court stated that the writ appeals were not maintainable under Clause 15 of the Letters Patent and therefore, they were rejected.

The bench was hearing a writ petition by Ammoda Developers and Promoters Pvt Ltd seeking a direction to declare the action of respondent sub-register, Saroornangar, Rangareddy district in entertaining the registration of the development agreement in respect of lands in Survey Nos 90 and 91 of Tattiannaram village presented by one M Anji Reddy and eight others in favour of M/s Sri Vaishnaoi Urban Developers. Earlier, a single judge issued an interim order instructing the sub-registrar not to entertain any deed of transfer in respect of the subject land.

