What will happen to Assam child brides? asks Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Assam government of failing to prevent child marriages for the past six years, ever since the BJP came to power in the State, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded to know what the State administration planned to do with the around 4,000 under-aged brides who have been left in a lurch after cases were filed against their husbands for marrying them.

Owaisi said that the Assam government has not opened any schools, but was bent upon destroying madrasas. He asked whether the Assam government had any plan for taking care of the brides.“It is a government biased against Muslims in Assam. In north Assam, they are giving pattas to landless poor, but in south Assam, they are evicting the poor from their lands,” the MIM president alleged.

