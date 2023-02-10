TCS Hyderabad engineers working on 3 prototype driverless cars

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when most auto manufacturers are competing with other companies to come up with the best electric vehicles (EVs), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with its high-end software solutions and engineering services is betting big on autonomous (self-driving) cars and rigorously testing its prototypes.

Hundreds of engineers from TCS Hyderabad are now working on three prototypes of its autonomous cars. The software major is working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Japan and USA along with Tata-owned Jaguar to make self-driving cars suitable for Indian roads.

TCS is incorporating special features in these cars which are ideal for Indian roads. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also integrated into self-driving cars to simulate decision-making processes using deep learning and control actions in driver control systems, such as steering and braking. At present, the prototype cars of TCS can identify valet parking, fatal collisions and blind spots and efforts are being made for more advancements.

Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice-President, IoT & Digital Engineering unit said that there should be proper lanes, markings & crossings on Indian roads so that sensors in autonomous cars can work properly and become reality in the country. TCS Automotive Engineering Services offers a wide spectrum of automotive engineering solutions in autonomous driving, connected services, infotainment, electrification, and next-generation electrical and electronics (EE) architecture, he said.

“The solutions focus on adaptive AUTOSAR, over-the-air (OTA), remote diagnostics, functional safety, cyber security, and system engineering. Car manufacturers and component suppliers across the globe can leverage TCS’ expertise in digital technologies that include 5G connectivity, analytics, cloud and IoT, to build and deploy safe, secure, sustainable, and personalized automotive solutions,” he added.

According to TCS, in an endeavour to shape the future of mobility, global car manufacturers are racing to develop SAE Level 5 autonomous vehicles (AV). To develop fully autonomous vehicles, manufacturers have to efficiently manage myriad technology and business challenges. Among these are collecting and analyzing petabyte-scale driving data.

Technology teams then use the data to develop and deploy algorithms to guide AVs in the real world. Autoscape facilitates the development of AVs using leading-edge technologies such as AI and ML.

HYDERABAD: At a time when most auto manufacturers are competing with other companies to come up with the best electric vehicles (EVs), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with its high-end software solutions and engineering services is betting big on autonomous (self-driving) cars and rigorously testing its prototypes. Hundreds of engineers from TCS Hyderabad are now working on three prototypes of its autonomous cars. The software major is working closely with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in Japan and USA along with Tata-owned Jaguar to make self-driving cars suitable for Indian roads. TCS is incorporating special features in these cars which are ideal for Indian roads. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also integrated into self-driving cars to simulate decision-making processes using deep learning and control actions in driver control systems, such as steering and braking. At present, the prototype cars of TCS can identify valet parking, fatal collisions and blind spots and efforts are being made for more advancements. Regu Ayyaswamy, Senior Vice-President, IoT & Digital Engineering unit said that there should be proper lanes, markings & crossings on Indian roads so that sensors in autonomous cars can work properly and become reality in the country. TCS Automotive Engineering Services offers a wide spectrum of automotive engineering solutions in autonomous driving, connected services, infotainment, electrification, and next-generation electrical and electronics (EE) architecture, he said. “The solutions focus on adaptive AUTOSAR, over-the-air (OTA), remote diagnostics, functional safety, cyber security, and system engineering. Car manufacturers and component suppliers across the globe can leverage TCS’ expertise in digital technologies that include 5G connectivity, analytics, cloud and IoT, to build and deploy safe, secure, sustainable, and personalized automotive solutions,” he added. According to TCS, in an endeavour to shape the future of mobility, global car manufacturers are racing to develop SAE Level 5 autonomous vehicles (AV). To develop fully autonomous vehicles, manufacturers have to efficiently manage myriad technology and business challenges. Among these are collecting and analyzing petabyte-scale driving data. Technology teams then use the data to develop and deploy algorithms to guide AVs in the real world. Autoscape facilitates the development of AVs using leading-edge technologies such as AI and ML.