Vivekananda’s first lecture in sub-continent commemorated in Hyderabad

The lecture was attended by approximately 1,000 intellectuals, writers, celebrities, and residents.

Published: 14th February 2023 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vivekananda

Swami Bodhamayananda of Ramakrishna Math pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Mahbub College in Secunderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Swami Bodhamayananda, the head of Ramakrishna Math, said on Monday that Hyderabad had the privilege of witnessing Swami Vivekananda’s first public lecture in the sub-continent. However, he added that Swami’s visit had not received much recognition then. He was speaking at an event organised by Mahbub College in Secunderabad to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s first visit to the city.

Swami Vivekananda arrived in Hyderabad on February 13th, 1893, and delivered his famous lecture, ‘My Mission to the West’. The lecture was attended by approximately 1,000 intellectuals, writers, celebrities, and residents.

Speaking at the event, Swami Bodhamayananda spoke about the great Indian history, culture, and heritage extolled by Vivekananda, along with his plans to take the message of youth power and nation-building to the global stage.

Swami Sithikanthananda, director of the Vivekananda Institute of Languages, encouraged the youth to take inspiration from the life and message of Vivekananda and to tap into their inner potential to achieve excellence.

Other speakers, including Swami Parigneyananda, editor of Ramakrishna Prabha, emphasised the importance of the young generation remembering the significance of Vivekananda’s presence in Hyderabad and renewing their energy and enthusiasm.

TAGS
Swami Vivekananda first public lecture Swami Bodhamayananda
