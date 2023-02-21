Kedarnath appoints head priest from Narayankhed

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A 35-year-old priest, Shivalinga Swamy, from Chapta (K), a remote village in Narayankhed mandal, was appointed one of the head priests at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Every year, during the festive season of Shivratri, the temple appoints five of its priests, hailing from south India, as head priests. Shivalinga Swamy had previously been working in the temple for 10 years under the guidance of Ravul Sadguru Vibhushit Jagadguru Bhimashankar Shiv Ling Shivacharya Mahaswamy.

Narayankhed residents were elated upon finding that a native of their village has been appointed to serve as a head priest at the iconic Lord Shiva shrine. Speaking to the media, Swamy said he belongs to an ordinary family and is grateful to have been selected for the post.

