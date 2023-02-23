Derogatory words used by MLA, Sharmila rile LGBTQ activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trans March Collective, an umbrella organisation of LGBTQ activists, has condemned the derogatory words used by BRS MLA Shankar Naik and subsequently by YSRTP chief YS Sharmila to counter him.Stating that such remarks dehumanise the transgender community by “flinging them into the darkness of violence and dispelling the dignity of pride”, Trans March Collective demanded a ban on all such words by enacting a separate legislation.

Addressing a press conference, Rachana Mudraboyina said that the LGBTQ community is still struggling to get its basic rights even as the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence. Rachana said that it was illegal to use such words as per NALSA judgement.

“As an Indian society, we are still emerging in terms of LGBTQ rights, in getting equal constitutional rights and human rights to our communities that have been socially ostracised from accessing amenities. At this juncture, using words corresponding to the identity of LGBTQ will send a dangerous signal to society,” Rachana said.

Expressing her apprehensions, she said that the usage of such words has the potential to subject the community to physical violence. It may be mentioned here that Sharmila had claimed that the BRS MLA had used a derogatory word against her and all Opposition leaders while addressing a public meeting as part of her ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra in Mahabubabad constituency on Saturday and then went on to use the same word against Shankar Naik.

This resulted in the MLA’s wife staging a protest against Sharmila which led to the YSRTP president’s arrest the next day. Sharmila was subsequently shifted to Hyderabad by the police. Sharmila’s remarks evoked anger among various groups of transgenders across the State, with protests being staged in Warangal, Hyderabad and Jadcherla in the Mahabubnagar district. A formal complaint was also filed with the Telangana State Commission for Women.

