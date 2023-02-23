Home States Telangana

Derogatory words used by MLA, Sharmila rile LGBTQ activists

Expressing her apprehensions, she said that usage of such words has the potential to subject the community to physical violence.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila makes a point during her first media conference at the YSRTP party office in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila. (File Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trans March Collective, an umbrella organisation of LGBTQ activists, has condemned the derogatory words used by BRS MLA Shankar Naik and subsequently by YSRTP chief YS Sharmila to counter him.Stating that such remarks dehumanise the transgender community by “flinging them into the darkness of violence and dispelling the dignity of pride”, Trans March Collective demanded a ban on all such words by enacting a separate legislation.

Addressing a press conference, Rachana Mudraboyina said that the LGBTQ community is still struggling to get its basic rights even as the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence. Rachana said that it was illegal to use such words as per NALSA judgement.

“As an Indian society, we are still emerging in terms of LGBTQ rights, in getting equal constitutional rights and human rights to our communities that have been socially ostracised from accessing amenities. At this juncture, using words corresponding to the identity of LGBTQ will send a dangerous signal to society,” Rachana said.

Expressing her apprehensions, she said that the usage of such words has the potential to subject the community to physical violence. It may be mentioned here that Sharmila had claimed that the BRS MLA had used a derogatory word against her and all Opposition leaders while addressing a public meeting as part of her ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra in Mahabubabad constituency on Saturday and then went on to use the same word against Shankar Naik.

This resulted in the MLA’s wife staging a protest against Sharmila which led to the YSRTP president’s arrest the next day. Sharmila was subsequently shifted to Hyderabad by the police. Sharmila’s remarks evoked anger among various groups of transgenders across the State, with protests being staged in Warangal, Hyderabad and Jadcherla in the Mahabubnagar district. A formal complaint was also filed with the Telangana State Commission for Women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trans March Collective LGBTQ activists Shankar Naik YS Sharmila
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp