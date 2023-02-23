Home States Telangana

MAUD Special Chief Secretary to plan action on curbing stray dog menace

A high level meeting was held in his chamber at the MAUD office with GHMC zonal commissioners and veterinary officials on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd February 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prepare an action plan to curb the stray dog menace on a war footing.

A high-level meeting was held in his chamber at the MAUD office with GHMC zonal commissioners and veterinary officials on Wednesday. He instructed the GHMC officials to immediately carry out animal birth control operations and prevent the dumping of meat waste in public places by hotels, function halls, chicken and mutton traders.

Arvind Kumar also advised them to come up with a special mobile app for the registration of pets by owners in their respective areas, identify the number of pets in the GHMC and surrounding municipality limits and take steps to facilitate citizens to register complaints regarding the stray dog menace on My GHMC App as well as helpline no 040-21111111.

He said that the officials should issue identity cards to pet owners on registration on the mobile app. He asked veterinary teams and GHMC officials to concentrate on the areas from where more complaints are received being about the stray dog problems in the city.

He also called for holding awareness programmes for school students and distribution of pamphlets and setting up of hoardings to educate people about dealing with the menace. The officials were advised to take control measures with the help of slum and town development federations and colony welfare associations.

