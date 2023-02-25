Home States Telangana

Amit Shah to visit Hyderabad on March 12

In view of the coming assembly elections, BJP has been roping-in union ministers to visit parliamentary segments under the yojana.

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will be on a visit to Hyderabad on March 12, to attend official programmes and also to participate in the party’s programmes as part of Parliament Prawas Yojana, according to the party’s sources. However, what the official programmes are, and in which parliamentary segment the Prawas yojana would be held, is yet to be announced.

Amit Shah was earlier scheduled to visit Adilabad parliamentary segment as part of the Prawas yojana in the last week of January, but his visit for postponed. This time around, though his scheduled programme hasn’t been confirmed, chances are that he would either be visiting Adilabad, or Mahabubnagar parliamentary segments.

In view of the coming assembly elections, BJP has been roping-in union ministers to visit parliamentary segments under the yojana. The most recent visit was that of Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamantary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, who attended programmes in Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment on Thursday.

