PG Medical student suicide: Post-mortem report in a week, say officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos erupted at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Sunday night following the death of Dr Preethi. Family members and various tribal organisations gathered at the hospital, demanding an ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore, a group-1 government job for one of her family members, and a detailed investigation into the incident under a sitting judge.

Initially, the victim’s father refused to move her body to Gandhi Hospital for Post-Mortem Examination (PME). However, hospital authorities and officials eventually persuaded him to send the body for post-mortem amid tight security. Officials said that detailed reports of the PME conducted on Monday might take a week. The body has been photographed, and samples from viscera and other vital organs have been sent for histopathological analysis.

“Discussions about Dr Preethi’s father’s demands are ongoing. D Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police, orally informed us that an ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh and a government job would be given to the family. However, no confirmation has been given,” said Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, State President of Lambadi Ikya Vedika, who was accompanying Preethi’s father. He added that, based on this oral confirmation, Dr Preethi’s father agreed to shift the body to Gandhi Hospital.

