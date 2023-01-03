Home States Telangana

NHAI slammed for violating National Green Tribunal order against axing trees

She recounted that in a discussion with NHAI representatives in October 2022, they had said that they would ensure that loss to the ecosystem is minimal and that most of the trees will be saved.

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordering authorities against axing banyan trees on the Hyderabad-Manneguda stretch till the petition filed by Nature Lovers of Hyderabad (NLH), a group of environmentally conscious citizens, is cleared, road widening works are underway on the NH-163 near Himayatnagar village, NLH members allege.

During the next hearing, which is scheduled for January 11, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is directed to come up with an effective plan for widening the NH-163 with minimal damage to the century-old banyan trees.

Speaking to TNIE, Kobita Dass Kolli, a naturalist and an NLH member, said, “In 2019, the NHAI announced the proposal for widening the roads. They dropped it later that year due to the lack of funds. After the first wave of the pandemic, officials in 20121 revived the proposal as funds were sanctioned by the Union government.”

“We have also given many presentations and provided alternatives — such as the widening of Chilkuru road — which is almost parallel and does not have many old and huge trees,” she added.

While the NLH agrees that road widening is necessary for the safety of people, incorporating natural resources, like trees, lakes and rocks, while developing infrastructure is also essential as they play a prominent role in maintaining the ecological balance, Kolli said.

“Translocation of these old trees is also not a practical option as the practice is suitable mostly for the younger and nursery plants. Earlier in 2019, we found that only 18 per cent of the plants had survived in the new habitat,” she pointed out.

‘Find an alternative’
Another NLH member, Tejah Balantrapu, said, “ As per the NGT directions, the NHAI should come up with a good plan rather than axing and translocating banyan trees. They should be able to explain why the widening of the roads is important and follow the guidelines suggested by NGT.”
He claimed that there are many ways to widen the road and leave the banyan trees intact.

