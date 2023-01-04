CM Chandrasekhar Rao praises Mukhra K village’s donation to relief fund

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Impressed by the self-sufficiency that Mukhra K village in the district has attained, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said that all villages in the State should draw inspiration from its success story and emulate it as it has even approached him to donate Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The Chief Minister was happy when Mukhra K village sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi and the residents of the village met him and presented the cheque to him for the CM’s Relief Fund.

“The villages in Telangana are progressing. The fruits of development in rural areas are now visible as in Mukhra K village. It is amazing that the village could earn Rs 7 lakh by setting up a vermicompost plant using garbage collected in the village,” the chief minister said.

The donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund was from the proceeds from the vermicompost plant.

The sarpanch explained to the Chief Minister that they invested Rs 4 lakh from the income they had made from the vermicompost plant for setting up solar panels which were now generating power. On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the village sarpanch and the villagers who worked hard for the development of the village.

Meenakshi presented a packet of vermicompost prepared in the village to the Chief Minister. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar, MPTC Gadge Subhash, and others were present on the occasion.

