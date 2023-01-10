Home States Telangana

HPV vaccines to prevent cervical cancer unaffordable for most women in Telangana

Experts suggest the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the universal vaccination programme.

Published: 10th January 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer among women, after breast cancer, in Telangana, vaccines against Human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes it are still inaccessible to a lot of women.

This may be due to a lack of awareness and the high price of the vaccine, say experts. They also suggest the inclusion of the HPV vaccine in the universal vaccination programme.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) observes January as cervical cancer awareness month. According to ‘Profile of Cancer and Related Factors - Telangana 2021’, a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8.7% of total cancer cases are cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer starts in the cells of the cervix, the lower, narrow end of the uterus. Symptoms include bleeding in between periods and after sexual intercourse, foul-smelling white discharge, and low back pain. In some cases, there may be no symptoms.

The HPV vaccine can protect women from various types of infections, including cancer. The vaccine is available at all gynaecological clinics, paediatric clinics, and cancer care centres across the State.

The high cost of these vaccines makes them unaffordable for a large section of women. “A generic form of HPV vaccine is shortly to be launched by the government, which will cost Rs 350,” said Dr. Chinthamadaka Sairam, consultant oncologist at Udai Omni Hospital and MNJ Hospital.

We also lack a proper screening system, he added. The ICMR report estimates that Telangana will have around 28,708 cancer cases among women and 24,857 cases among men by 2025. Dr. Sairam said that government needs to pay attention to non-communicable diseases like cancer and cardiovascular illnesses.

