Home States Telangana

Telangana appoints first woman IAS officer for Chief Secretary post 

The State government on Wednesday appointed A Santi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh as the sixth Chief Secretary with tenure upto April 2025.

Published: 11th January 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

A Santi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has become the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana.

A Santi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has become the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Santi Kumari, a 1989 batch IAS officer, has become the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana. After the DoPT relieved the present Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar from Telangana Cadre, the State government on Wednesday appointed Santi Kumari as the sixth Chief Secretary of the state with tenure upto April 2025.

Santi hails from Andhra Pradesh and is currently the special chief secretary (Forest). She earlier worked in the Medical and Health Department during the Covid-19 pandemic period. Prior to that, she was in charge of the Chasing Cell in the Chief Minister's Office, which is intended to attract investments to the state.

She also worked as the district Collector of Adilabad, Commissioner of BC Welfare and held several other posts in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh.

The outgoing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar is expected to report to the AP government on Thursday. Though, Somesh was allocated during the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He challenged his allotment in CAT, which allotted him to the Telangana cadre.

However, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) challenged the CAT order in Telangana High Court. The High Court on Tuesday set aside the orders of CAT. Hours after the HC order, the DoPT issued orders and relieved Somesh Kumar from the Telangana cadre and directed him to report to the AP government by January 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santi Kumari Telangana Chief Secretary Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A dance still of 'Naatu Naatu' from the Telugu blockbuster 'RRR'. (File photo)
"RRR" track "Naatu Naatu" wins Golden Globe for original song motion picture category
Tribals protest demanding to 'free' the Parasnath hills in Jharkhand's Giridih district from the 'clutches' of the Jain community. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand tribals to observe day's fast on January 30, demand freeing of Parasnath hills from Jains
Stalin warns DMK MLAs against use of objectionable terms against Guv RN Ravi
Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI )
Joshimath sinking: Fury of locals block demolition of damaged buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp