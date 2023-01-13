Telangana CM to inaugurate Kanti Velugu in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the Kanti Velugu programme from Khammam district by 1 o’clock in the afternoon. In a review meeting conducted with the district medical health officers across the State, Health minister T harish Rao directed to complete the arrangements for the smooth conduction of the program. Harish Rao said that the people should be informed in advance to bring their Adhar Cards while visiting the camp. The camps will be set up in 16,533 different locations. Medical equipment needed to conduct eye tests, spectacles and medicines will reach all primary health centres by Friday evening, Harish Rao said. The minister asked the DMHOs to report to Shweta Mohanty, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare if encountered by any difficulties during the camps.