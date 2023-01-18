Ensure smooth conduct of Nagoba Jatara, says District Collector Sikta Patnaik

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: District Collector Sikta Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the Nagoba Jatara. The second biggest tribal festival is scheduled to be held in Keslapur from January 21 to 28.

During a review meeting, the collector said: “Around five lakh devotees from across Telangana as well as other States like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha are expected to arrive in Keslapur for this year’s festival. We have to ensure that the devotees won’t face any inconvenience during their stay here.”

The collector also instructed the Tribal Welfare Engineering Officers to complete all road works from Mutnoor to Keslapur, Mendapelli and Harkapur. The officials concerned should also ensure that sanitation, drinking water, street lights and other facilities in place before the start of the jatara. “Besides making arrangements for conduct of medical camps, 104 and 108 ambulances too should be made available round the clock,” twhe collector said.

