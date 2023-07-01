Podu cultivation clashes: All cases against tribals would be withdrawn, says CM Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major relief to tribals involved in clashes over podu cultivation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that all the cases registered against them would be withdrawn. “There is no point in continuing them as the tribals are now the rightful and legal owners of the podu lands,” he declared.

Addressing a public meeting in Asifabad on Friday after launching the distribution of 1.5 lakh podu land pattas, he also announced that a three-phase power supply would be provided to tribal farmers even in interior districts. He said the tribals who got podu pattas would be now beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu. Podu land pattas were being issued in the name of women, he said.

He said as many as 1,51,146 farmers were being issued pattas for 4,06,369 acres of forest land. Though some non-tribals encroached on the forest lands, the distribution of pattas to them would take some time, as they had to prove that they were living in the same forest area for over 75 years, he clarified.

With this distribution of 4.06 lakh acres of forest land, the State podu settlement would be the third highest in the country, only after Chhattisgarh (8.98 lakh acres) and Madhya Pradesh (9.02 lakh acres).

Rs 10 lakh each for 335 gram panchayats

The distribution of podu pattas was simultaneously launched across 26 districts on Friday and it would be completed in the next two to three days. Rao directed the officials to utilise Rs 300 crore from ST sub-plan funds and provide three-phase lines to tribals.

The chief minister announced Rs 10 lakh each to 335-gram panchayats, and Rs 25 crore each to Kagaznagar and Asifabad towns from CM special fund. For the Mancherial district, he sanctioned Rs 25 crore each to seven municipalities, Rs 10 lakh each to 311-gram panchayats.

Recalling that Asifabad also got a medical college, Rao highlighted the development that took place in the backward areas of the State. “Now, every village is getting quality power. In the undivided AP, Chief Minister K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy used to face power outages at his office,” he recalled.

Earlier, Rao unveiled the statue of Kumarabheem and inaugurated the Integrated District Collectorate Complex and the newly constructed district police office. He also inaugurated the newly constructed BRS office.

