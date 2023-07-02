New directors for Abdul Kalam Missile Complex

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distinguished Scientist BV Papa Rao was appointed as the Director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), while Anindya Biswas, another acclaimed scientist, was appointed the Director of the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO, on Saturday.

BV Papa Rao possesses an experience of over three decades in designing and developing cutting-edge advanced propulsion systems, gas generators, auxiliary motors and thrust vector control systems for solid motors. His significant contributions in the field of research and development for advanced propulsion systems and other mission-critical subsystems have played a crucial role in the successful development of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and long-range Agni missiles.

For his diversified contributions to Missiles and Strategic systems, he has been conferred with Commendation by Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, Performance Excellence award, Special Award for Strategic contributions, Technology Group award and National Science Day Award.

An R&D leader

Anindya Biswas is renowned for his exceptional research and development efforts in indigenous design and development of advanced avionics and technologies for defence applications in India. He played a vital role in the indigenous development of terminal guidance systems for anti-tank guided missiles.

As a team leader for terminal guidance systems, he has been instrumental in conceptualising, designing and developing several low-cost miniature systems, which have found applications in numerous tactical missiles. Additionally, he has led the design and development of several precision-guided weapons. For his distinguished contributions, Anindya Biswas has been honoured with the DRDO Young Scientist Award in 2002 and the prestigious Scientist of the Year Award in 2016.

