Restrictions on fishing in Krishna River under Amrabad forest

Gopidi further clarified that outsiders are not permitted to stay along the Krishna River and its catchment area.

Published: 03rd July 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen catching fish in Krishna River

Krishna River (File Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Following numerous complaints received by the Chenchus regarding illegal fishing activities in the Krishna River and its catchment areas, which fall within the fifth schedule area of the Nallamala forest, district forest officer Rohith Gopidi has instructed the forest divisional officers of Achampet and Amrabad to address the issue and take strict measures in accordance with wildlife protection laws against those involved in illegal fishing, including the fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and their contractors.

In a circular issued to the relevant officials on Saturday, Gopidi said that fishing in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) is strictly prohibited. He also made it clear that violating this prohibition will result in penalties and imprisonment as stipulated by the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the Telangana Forest Act of 1967. Gopidi further clarified that outsiders are not permitted to stay along the Krishna River and its catchment area.

