Texport Industries’ Sircilla unit to be ready for launch in August

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Another export-quality fabric manufacturing unit is set to be established in Sircilla. Texport Industries, which had signed an MoU with the State government, is scheduled to open in August. The construction of the facility is taking place at Apparel Park situated on the outskirts of Sircilla.

As part of the textile industry development, the State government is providing all the necessary infrastructure facilities and sheds for this company. Texport Industries will be the second-largest company at Apparel Park, with Green Needle Factory being the largest. Green Needle Factory exports organic cotton boxer briefs to New York in the US. Texport Industries will manufacture and export knitting fabric for men, women, and children, as well as cater to the domestic market. While its manufacturing operations are currently based in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, they are expanding to Sircilla.

Speaking to TNIE, regional deputy director of Handlooms and Textiles department, V Ashok Rao, said that once the company starts its manufacturing and exporting operations, it will provide employment to over 2,000 people. “Around 3,000 skilled workers have been trained at Sircilla Textile Park. Texport Industry’s construction is taking place on a seven-acre plot with a built-up area of 1.5 lakh square feet. The State government has provided land at Apparel Park for other fabric manufacturing units”, he added.

The government is also developing a ‘worker to owner’ scheme weaving park at Peddur. Sheds are being constructed on 88 acres of land to provide weaving looms for workers in Sircilla town. Ashok said that currently, 46 sheds have been completed.

He stated that the park is being developed at a cost of Rs 375 crore and it aims to provide work sheds for 1,104 weavers in the first phase. The project involves developing sheds with a total of 4,416 power looms. “The construction of the work sheds is in its final stages. Each worker will be provided with 800 square feet of space, including a storeroom. Additionally, each worker will receive four semi-automatic power looms and a winding machine. The park will also have 60 warping machines,” he added.

