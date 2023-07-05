Home States Telangana

Telangana HC expresses anger over non-appointment of TSHRC chairman, members

The Chief Justice recorded his assurance to apprise the court of the steps taken by the State government.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, on Tuesday expressed anger over the State government’s failure to appoint the chairman and members to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission. The government failed to initiate any action even though the court issued notices in this regard on April 18, 2023, directing it to make the appointments.

During the hearing of the PIL, none of the government pleaders were present in the court to present their arguments, which greatly annoyed the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice then addressed Harender Prasad, Special Government Pleader (SGP) from the office of the Advocate General, Telangana, who was present in court in connection with another case.

The Chief Justice pointed out that the Human Rights Commission in Telangana is dysfunctional due to the absence of a chairman and members and emphasised the importance of the Human Rights Commission as an institution and expressed concern over its current state. Referring to Section 22 of the Human Rights Act, 1993, the Chief Justice stated that the State is obligated to appoint members and a chairman to the commission. He further indicated the possibility of summoning the Chief Secretary of the State to the court regarding this matter.

Harender Prasad informed the court that he would provide information on the efforts made by the State to appoint the chairman and members to the commission and sought a day’s time. The Chief Justice recorded his assurance to apprise the court of the steps taken by the State government.

The court had issued notices to the Chief Secretary on April 18, 2023. Stating that the pendency of the PIL should not hinder the State government from appointing the chairman and members to the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, the court adjourned the case to July 21, 2023.

