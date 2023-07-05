Home States Telangana

Telangana reserves 100 per cent MBBS seats for locals

This amendment is in line with the AP Reorganisation Act and Article 371D. Previously, only 85% of the seats were reserved for local students, while the remaining 15% were unreserved.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS classes, Medical students

Image of medical students attending class used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medical colleges in Telangana established after 2014 will now have to allocate 100% of their MBBS seats under the ‘competent authority’ quota to students from the State. With this, a total of 1,820 MBBS seats will be available for students from Telangana annually.

The State government on Tuesday released an order (GO No. 72) issued on July 3, amending the Telangana State Medical Colleges Admission Rules. This amendment is in line with the AP Reorganisation Act and Article 371D. Previously, only 85% of the seats were reserved for local students, while the remaining 15% were unreserved.

Among the 2,850 seats available in the 20 medical colleges prior to the formation of Telangana, 1,895 seats were allocated under the Competent Authority quota. Within this quota, 15% (280 seats) were unreserved. Students from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had the opportunity to compete for these seats. Unfortunately, this often resulted in Telangana students losing out.

To address this issue, the State government has amended the rules by limiting the unreserved quota to only the 20 medical colleges that were existing in 2014, while exempting the 36 new medical colleges that were established post-bifurcation from this provision.

As a result, 520 additional medical seats have been exclusively allocated for Telangana students.It is important to note that Telangana students were already benefiting from the existing local reservation policy, which reserved 85% (1,300)of ‘B category’ MBBS seats.It is worth mentioning that the All India quota of 15% seats in the new medical colleges remains unaffected. This provision allows students from all over the country to secure admissions based on merit.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday tweeted that it was a proud moment for the State as 43%, (900) of the 2,118 MBBS seats that have increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belong to Telangana. “This is a testament to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of Arogya Telangana wherein Medical Education is thriving. These numbers will further go up once the remaining medical colleges get approval (sic),” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical colleges Telangana MBBS seats
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp