Home States Telangana

Rural areas in Telangana continue to face pollution issues

Decades of research have shown that air pollution increases the amount and seriousness of lung and heart disease and other health problems.

Published: 10th July 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana leads to increase in Delhi air pollution.

For representational purpose

By Niharika Saila
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While India launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) in 2019 to reduce particulate concentrations by 20-30% by 2024, the rural areas have not been monitored yet, and air pollution remains a significant problem in these areas.

An analysis by Climate Trends, a research-based consulting and capacity-building organisation focussed on environment and climate change, shows that the PM2.5 levels between 2017 and 2022,  in both urban and rural regions in many Indian States including Telangana are the same and remain higher than safe limits.

While the State-level rural PM2.5 concentration dipped by 17.5% from 2017 to 2022, the urban PM2.5 concentration declined by 17.3%.  Besides, about 10 States including Telangana saw an upward trajectory in urban and rural regions since the pandemic in 2020.

The study thus pointed out that while the NCAP is focused on cities, it is evident that air pollution is not limited to geographical boundaries.The analysis also highlighted the value of satellite data in tracking air pollution trends. Satellite-derived PM2.5 levels provided comprehensive insights into both rural and urban areas, enabling a better understanding of pollution patterns and their sources.

While the CPCB safe limits of 40 µg/m3 in Telangana, the State-level rural PM2.5 concentration (in ug/m3) from 2017 to 2022 was recorded at 48.8, 46.0, 41.9, 38.3, 40.6, 40.2 while in the urban region, the PM 2.5 levels were at  48.8, 46.0, 42.1, 38.5, 40.7, 40.4 for the six consecutive years.

Experts highlighted that high PM2.5 in rural areas is not surprising as a large fraction of the population still relies on solid fuel for domestic use like cooking, heating and lighting. Household sources are found to be the largest contributor to ambient PM2.5 in the State.

Decades of research have shown that air pollution increases the amount and seriousness of lung and heart disease and other health problems. Long-term exposure to polluted air can have permanent health effects such as accelerated ageing of the lungs, loss of lung capacity and decreased lung function, and development of other diseases such as stroke, ischaemic heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, pneumonia, and cataract.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Clean Air Programme air pollution Rural areas in Telangana
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp