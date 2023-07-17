Woman dies by suicide, husband killed in accident

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Following an argument with her neighbour, R Rani, a 28-year-old woman, R Sharanya, reportedly died by suicide in Ellaram village on Sunday. Rani had allegedly instigated Sharanya to file a complaint at the Luxettipet police station.

Sharanya, who had consumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself, was rushed to the Luxettipet Government Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in Karimnagar for better treatment. However, she passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered against Rani for her alleged role in Sharanya’s death, based on a complaint filed by Sharanya’s husband, Mallikarjun. Later, when Mallikarjun was on his way to Luxettipet to arrange for Sharanya’s final rites, he was involved in a fatal road accident, leading to his immediate death.

Mallikarjun’s two-wheeler was hit by a lorry travelling from Rayapatnam towards Luxettipet while he was parking his vehicle outside a public toilet at Karimnagar Cross Roads. The collision resulted in Mallikarjun’s immediate death. Police filed a case in response to a complaint lodged by R Madhusudan Rao, the deceased’s father.

