Home States Telangana

Woman dies by suicide, husband killed in accident

Following an argument with her neighbour, R Rani, a 28-year-old woman, R Sharanya, reportedly died by suicide, her husband was killed in an accident later on the day.

Published: 17th July 2023 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Following an argument with her neighbour, R Rani, a 28-year-old woman, R Sharanya, reportedly died by suicide in Ellaram village on Sunday. Rani had allegedly instigated Sharanya to file a complaint at the Luxettipet police station.

Sharanya, who had consumed pesticide in a bid to kill herself, was rushed to the Luxettipet Government Hospital for treatment and later transferred to a hospital in Karimnagar for better treatment. However, she passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case was registered against Rani for her alleged role in Sharanya’s death, based on a complaint filed by Sharanya’s husband, Mallikarjun. Later, when Mallikarjun was on his way to Luxettipet to arrange for Sharanya’s final rites, he was involved in a fatal road accident, leading to his immediate death.

Mallikarjun’s two-wheeler was hit by a lorry travelling from Rayapatnam towards Luxettipet while he was parking his vehicle outside a public toilet at Karimnagar Cross Roads. The collision resulted in Mallikarjun’s immediate death. Police filed a case in response to a complaint lodged by R Madhusudan Rao, the deceased’s father.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp