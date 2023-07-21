Home States Telangana

First alert sounded at Bhadrachalam

District Collector Priyanka Ala assured the public that the government is taking all necessary steps to minimise losses, and residents can contact the control rooms for any assistance in this time.

Floodwaters inundate the areas around the Ramalayam in B’chalam on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

KHAMMAM: With the flood level of the Godavari river reaching 43 feet at 3.25 pm, the district administration issued the first-level warning in Bhadrachalam on Thursday. Later, at 10 pm, it rose to 44.30 feet. A high alert has been sounded in Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Officials have shifted approximately 10 families from Kotha Colony and Ashok Nagar Colony in Bhadrachalam to flood shelters. The situation remains critical as the Vista complex, Annadanam satram and the Kalyana Mandapam area near Ramalayam are currently inundated, said locals.

Residents led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office demanding the installation of high-speed motors at Vista complex sluices to pump rainwater back into the Godavari.

Central Water Commission (CWC) officials predict that the flood level will reach 46 feet by Friday morning. If it reaches 48 feet, a second warning level will be issued, authorities said.K Srinivas, a resident from the temple area, said they faced untold woes because of officials’ failure to manage floodwater through the sluices.

District Collector Priyanka Ala urged people to remain alert as the floodwaters continue to rise. She assured the public that the government is taking all necessary steps to minimise losses, and residents can contact the control rooms for any assistance they may need during this critical time. Additionally, SP Dr Vineeth G appealed to the public to utilise police services in flood-affected areas by dialling 100 in case of emergencies.

