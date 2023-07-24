Leaders’ ambitions likely to hurt Congress harmony in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While ebullience reigns supreme in the Telangana Congress, especially after prominent leaders joined its ranks, well-wishers of the party sound a word of caution as internal divisions emerge over the appointment of leaders to various committees.

These well-wishers point to the challenge of maintaining harmony among the seniors who have not been accommodated in key committees.

Within the party, fierce competition has erupted within the Madiga community as two senior leaders vie for a coveted position in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). One of these two leaders has managed to obtain a recommendation letter from a top State Congress leader.

The contenders’ seniority and loyalty to the party have become key factors in their bid for the coveted CWC berth.

The appointment to this prestigious committee is expected to impact Telangana’s political landscape, as it may prompt the one who is disappointed to consider future political options.

Adding to the complexity, a prominent MP is also lobbying hard to secure a position as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary. However, he faces resistance from another senior party member and their game of one-upmanship has become a major talking point in Telangana’s Congress circles.

Signs of discontent

It is not just these two leaders that could potentially hurt the party’s chances; some former working presidents aspiring for AICC secretary posts are facing serious competition, despite their unflinching loyalty to the party.

A senior vice-president, backed by a recommendation letter from State leadership, has been lobbying hard to secure a position as an AICC secretary.

Behind closed doors, there are murmurs of discontent and complaints against certain leaders who are allegedly maintaining connections with the ruling party, BRS. Concerns have arisen that these leaders, if appointed, may act as covert agents for the ruling party.

However, there is a section in the part that believes that if these leaders are not appointed to key committees, they may desert the party which may be bad optics ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, veteran leaders criticise the preferential treatment given to “parachute leaders”, and their dissatisfaction is gradually sowing seeds of unrest among the party’s cadre. As the situation worsens, disgruntled leaders have filed complaints against key party members, accusing them of damaging their reputations through intentional character defamation.

In an effort to resolve the internal crisis, the aspirants are planning to visit Delhi and meet with the high command, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi.

