Muslims are backing Congress, MIM appeal limited: Senior Congress leader Shabbir

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Senior Congress leader Md Ali Shabbir on Saturday expressed confidence that after TPCC president A Revanth Reddy returns from the US, several leaders who had left the Congress will return to the fold of the grand old party.

Shabbir said that if the AIMIM fields candidates in all of Telangana, it would have no impact on Congress. “The AIMIM had been supporting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao but has now changed its stance and begun criticising BRS. However, Muslims are not going to be fooled by this change of heart. MIM leaders should know that there are differing opinions between Muslims in north and south Telangana,” he said.

He also downplayed the AIMIM’s track record, pointing out that the party failed to secure victories in key constituencies such as Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, and Nizamabad, even after completing 50 years.

Shabbir said that the Muslim community in Telangana is steadily moving towards Congress as it has a clear agenda.

