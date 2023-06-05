Telangana's green initiatives best in the country: Report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has emerged as the top State in overall environmental performance, as per a report, ‘The State of India’s Environment 2023: In Figures’, released on the eve of World Environment Day on Sunday. The report, published by Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth, commends Telangana for progress in increasing forest cover and municipal waste treatment.

Scoring more than 7 out of 10 points, Telangana is the only State which has shown more than 7% improvement in forest cover from 2019 to 2021. The State has also developed facilities to treat most of its waste and sewage. It has also shown remarkable achievement in generating power from renewable sources. However, the State’s performance is below average in parameters such as ‘share of water bodies not in use’, ‘stage of groundwater extraction,’ and ‘change in the number of polluted rivers stretches’.

The overall rank was determined by considering 32 indicators in four areas — environment, agriculture, public health, and infrastructure. Telangana, along with Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Gujarat, emerged as the leading States in the report. Telangana secured the 4th position in public health infrastructure and human development, with a score of 7.8. In agriculture, the State stood at the 18th position with an overall score of 4.1, while in public health, it stood at number 13.

Meanwhile, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao lauded the government officials for their efforts in contributing to the increase in the State’s green cover and improving public health sector. He said that Telangana was already a role model for the country, particularly with its unique policies focused on the environment, and the government remains committed to creating a better atmosphere for future generations.

According to the Forest Survey of India report, Telangana has witnessed a 7.7% increase in greenery. The Haritha Haram programme launched to restore depleting forests, stands as the second-largest people-led initiative globally, with nearly 273 crore plants planted over the last nine years. To ensure proper sanitation in urban areas, Telangana has introduced a bio-mining programme for processing accumulated garbage in municipalities and municipal corporations across the State. Moreover, Hyderabad city ranks second in the country in terms of energy generation from waste, producing 24 megawatts of electricity.

