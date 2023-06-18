Punjab Minister in Telangana's Vasalamarri to study Dalit Bandhu

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Punjab Minister for Social Security and Development of Women and Children Baljit Kaur, along with other officials, visited the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Vasalamarri in Thurkapally Mandal, on Saturday to assess the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and meet the beneficiaries.

Before the scheme was introduced, the beneficiaries shared that they used to work as daily wage labourers or drivers for others, earning an average monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. However, after availing benefits of the scheme, their financial condition improved to a large extent, and they reported earning approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

Additionally, those beneficiaries who had purchased units through the scheme were able to generate additional income as profits.

Minister Baljit expressed satisfaction upon witnessing the economic development of the beneficiaries. Accompanying the Minister were officials from Punjab, namely G Ramesh Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Kathuria, and State Nodal Officer Jagdeep Sharma. Several other dignitaries also participated in the visit, including Yadadri District Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari and Sarpanch Anjaneyulu.

