Home States Telangana

Punjab Minister in Telangana's Vasalamarri to study Dalit Bandhu

Additionally, those beneficiaries who had purchased units through the scheme were able to generate additional income as profits.

Published: 18th June 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Baljit Kaur

Minister Baljit Kaur interacts with beneficiaries in Vasalamarri on Saturday

By Express News Service

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Punjab Minister for Social Security and Development of Women and Children Baljit Kaur, along with other officials, visited the village adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Vasalamarri in Thurkapally Mandal, on Saturday to assess the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme and meet the beneficiaries.

Before the scheme was introduced, the beneficiaries shared that they used to work as daily wage labourers or drivers for others, earning an average monthly income of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. However, after availing benefits of the scheme, their financial condition improved to a large extent, and they reported earning approximately Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 per month. 

Additionally, those beneficiaries who had purchased units through the scheme were able to generate additional income as profits.

Minister Baljit expressed satisfaction upon witnessing the economic development of the beneficiaries. Accompanying the Minister were officials from Punjab, namely G Ramesh Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Kathuria, and State Nodal Officer Jagdeep Sharma. Several other dignitaries also participated in the visit, including Yadadri District Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari and Sarpanch Anjaneyulu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baljith Kaur K Chandrashekar Rao Dalit Bandhu scheme
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp