Congress men fear KCR may invoke T-sentiment if Sharmila joins

Armaan Jetti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the memories of TRS (now BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao successfully creating public perception and a political narrative with his “Andhra Babu” campaign alliance in the run-up to the 2018 Assembly elections fresh in their mind, a section of Congress leaders is now wary that the entry of YS Sharmila into the grand old party would provide the Chief Minister with the perfect weapon to attack them.

Congress leaders are concerned about a significant factor - “local and non-local” - which has the potential to impact electoral politics significantly. During the Telangana movement, TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took a stand against the formation of a separate state, which was similar to Sharmila’s stance. When the TDP joined hands with the Congress and formed the four-party Grand Alliance, KCR used Naidu’s anti-Telangana stand as an election issue and campaigned against it, calling it an unholy bond and successfully reigniting the Telangana sentiment.

The TRS chief also created a hostile environment for the Congress by stating that Andhra rulers would come to power in Telangana again if the grand old party was voted to power, a senior Congress leader told TNIE. “An alliance with TDP, which is more like an “Andhra party”, cost us dearly in the 2018 elections. Considering the current developments, KCR will polarise the Telangana sentiment if Sharmila joins the Congress, and it could potentially impact the party’s prospects,” the senior leader expressed.

Recently, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also invoked Telangana sentiment when reporters asked him about Sharmila’s rumoured induction into the party. He stated that the people of Telangana fought for a separate state for self-respect and self-governance. On Saturday, Hanumantha Rao said, “It would be more useful if Sharmila works in Andhra Pradesh than here.”

Meanwhile, Sharmila refuted rumours of her shifting to Andhra Pradesh and expressed her desire to continue her political journey in Telangana. It remains to be seen how the Congress high command will accommodate Sharmila in the party despite opposition from within.

Going for vulnerable points

