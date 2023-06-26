Big three go all out to woo Kamma voters in Khammam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With an eye on the crucial Kamma votes, all the main political parties — the BRS, Congress, and BJP — have intensified their efforts in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. With approximately 2.60 lakh Kamma voters spread across these 10 segments, the community holds the key to victory or defeat.

Among these 2.60 lakh Kamma voters, about 50,000 are concentrated in the Khammam Assembly constituency. As elections draw near, the BRS, Congress, and BJP have intensified their efforts to woo Kamma voters. Their tactics include garlanding the statue of TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao and lavish praise upon the late chief minister and his contributions to undivided Andhra Pradesh. This practice has been ongoing in both districts for some time now.

However, Kamma voters in Khammam appear dissatisfied with the BRS. This dissatisfaction stems from the recent arrests of about 10 opposition Kamma caste leaders in various cases by the ruling party. Also, the alleged harassment of a Kamma youth by BRS leaders which led to his death in Khammam town about a year ago has only deepened the resentment among the community against the BRS.

T Tulasiram, a TDP leader, expressed discontent over the lack of priority given to the NTR statue at NTR Circle in Khammam town, following the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue. He stated that the Kamma community is displeased with the BRS and that if the TDP does not field a candidate in the constituency, they would support the Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kamma leader G Mohan Rao’s efforts to sway the community towards the saffron party have not received much response. Traditionally, Kamma voters have been supporters of the TDP. In the last elections, they played a pivotal role in electing TDP candidates in Sattupalli and Aswaraopet constituencies.

K Venkateswarlu, a TDP leader, said the party’s vote bank in both districts remains strong and this will influence the outcome in a majority of the 10 constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district. The recent meeting led by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has injected enthusiasm among party cadre, he said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a Kamma himself, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to connect with Kamma voters. Even Left party leaders are making attempts to engage with the Kamma community.

Analysts say that the influence of a single Kamma individual can sway the opinion of 10 others. This is what makes the political situation in the erstwhile Khammam district so volatile and consequently, so intriguing.

KHAMMAM: With an eye on the crucial Kamma votes, all the main political parties — the BRS, Congress, and BJP — have intensified their efforts in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. With approximately 2.60 lakh Kamma voters spread across these 10 segments, the community holds the key to victory or defeat. Among these 2.60 lakh Kamma voters, about 50,000 are concentrated in the Khammam Assembly constituency. As elections draw near, the BRS, Congress, and BJP have intensified their efforts to woo Kamma voters. Their tactics include garlanding the statue of TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao and lavish praise upon the late chief minister and his contributions to undivided Andhra Pradesh. This practice has been ongoing in both districts for some time now. However, Kamma voters in Khammam appear dissatisfied with the BRS. This dissatisfaction stems from the recent arrests of about 10 opposition Kamma caste leaders in various cases by the ruling party. Also, the alleged harassment of a Kamma youth by BRS leaders which led to his death in Khammam town about a year ago has only deepened the resentment among the community against the BRS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); T Tulasiram, a TDP leader, expressed discontent over the lack of priority given to the NTR statue at NTR Circle in Khammam town, following the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue. He stated that the Kamma community is displeased with the BRS and that if the TDP does not field a candidate in the constituency, they would support the Congress. Meanwhile, BJP’s Kamma leader G Mohan Rao’s efforts to sway the community towards the saffron party have not received much response. Traditionally, Kamma voters have been supporters of the TDP. In the last elections, they played a pivotal role in electing TDP candidates in Sattupalli and Aswaraopet constituencies. K Venkateswarlu, a TDP leader, said the party’s vote bank in both districts remains strong and this will influence the outcome in a majority of the 10 constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district. The recent meeting led by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has injected enthusiasm among party cadre, he said. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a Kamma himself, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to connect with Kamma voters. Even Left party leaders are making attempts to engage with the Kamma community. Analysts say that the influence of a single Kamma individual can sway the opinion of 10 others. This is what makes the political situation in the erstwhile Khammam district so volatile and consequently, so intriguing.