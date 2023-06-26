Home States Telangana

Big three go all out to woo Kamma voters in Khammam

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a Kamma himself, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to connect with Kamma voters.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

For representational purposes

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: With an eye on the crucial Kamma votes, all the main political parties — the BRS, Congress, and BJP — have intensified their efforts in the 10 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. With approximately 2.60 lakh Kamma voters spread across these 10 segments, the community holds the key to victory or defeat.

Among these 2.60 lakh Kamma voters, about 50,000 are concentrated in the Khammam Assembly constituency. As elections draw near, the BRS, Congress, and BJP have intensified their efforts to woo Kamma voters. Their tactics include garlanding the statue of TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao and lavish praise upon the late chief minister and his contributions to undivided Andhra Pradesh. This practice has been ongoing in both districts for some time now.

However, Kamma voters in Khammam appear dissatisfied with the BRS. This dissatisfaction stems from the recent arrests of about 10 opposition Kamma caste leaders in various cases by the ruling party. Also, the alleged harassment of a Kamma youth by BRS leaders which led to his death in Khammam town about a year ago has only deepened the resentment among the community against the BRS.

T Tulasiram, a TDP leader, expressed discontent over the lack of priority given to the NTR statue at NTR Circle in Khammam town, following the unveiling of the Telangana Talli statue. He stated that the Kamma community is displeased with the BRS and that if the TDP does not field a candidate in the constituency, they would support the Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kamma leader G Mohan Rao’s efforts to sway the community towards the saffron party have not received much response. Traditionally, Kamma voters have been supporters of the TDP. In the last elections, they played a pivotal role in electing TDP candidates in Sattupalli and Aswaraopet constituencies.

K Venkateswarlu, a TDP leader, said the party’s vote bank in both districts remains strong and this will influence the outcome in a majority of the 10 constituencies in erstwhile Khammam district. The recent meeting led by TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has injected enthusiasm among party cadre, he said.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a Kamma himself, is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to connect with Kamma voters. Even Left party leaders are making attempts to engage with the Kamma community.

Analysts say that the influence of a single Kamma individual can sway the opinion of 10 others. This is what makes the political situation in the erstwhile Khammam district so volatile and consequently, so intriguing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamma BRS TDP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp