Frances’ Teleperformance to hire 3,000 staff in Hyderabad

The global firm provides a comprehensive AI-powered services 

Representational image

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In one of the major job recruitments in the State, France-based major Teleperformance has decided to hire as many as 3,000 highly skilled employees in Hyderabad soon. This global digital business services company provides a comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including customer care, technical support, debt collection, social media services, trust and safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation, and other services. 

On Monday, a leadership team from Teleperformance met IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad. KTR will launch their facility in Hyderabad in July. The facility will run state-of-art operations in the city.

“Teleperformance is entering Hyderabad, and will be hiring 3000+ highly skilled professionals. We discussed further growth plans for them in Telangana and pitched a Centre in tier II towns. Will be formally launching their Hyderabad facility in July,” said KTR.

Founded in 1978, Teleperformance holds a revenue of 8 billion euros for 2022 and operates in 91 countries and serves 170 markets. It provides services for the industries such as automotive, banking and financial services, energy and utilities, healthcare and insurance, media, retail and e-commerce, technology, telecom, travel, hospitality and cargo and video games.

With more than 4,10,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, its global scale and local presence allow Teleperformance to be a force of good in supporting its communities, clients, and the environment.

Teleperformance offers a range of specialized services that cater to the unique needs of its clients, by having a group portfolio of acquired specialized companies throughout the years. These include translation and localization services to enable businesses to effectively communicate with customers in different languages and cultures, with a worldwide reach and coverage.

With regard to operations in the country, India has the largest multicultural team of 90,000+ within Teleperformance, providing world-class contact center services to 200+ clients across industries. Empowering businesses to adapt to disruptive digital innovations, it enhances customer experience via the latest technology and human touch.

