Home States Telangana

GITAM University to offer 4 -year interdisciplinary UG course

The introduction of these new interdisciplinary courses aligns with the university’s implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the academic year 2023-24.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

GITAM University

GITAM University, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GITAM University in Hyderabad has announced that it will introduce four-year undergraduate degree programmes with interdisciplinary specialisations starting from this academic year. As part of the new liberal education initiative, students enrolled in BA, BBA, or BSc programmes will have the option to choose a major and a minor subject.

Dr Udaya Kumar, director of admissions at GITAM, said the major subjects will carry 60 credits, while the minor subjects will carry 24 credits. The first semester will be the same for all students opting for the interdisciplinary program, and students will have the opportunity to choose their majors and minors in the second semester.

The introduction of these new interdisciplinary courses aligns with the university’s implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the academic year 2023-24. Dr Udaya Kumar stated, “The four-year Bachelor’s programme aims to create a holistic, flexible, and multidisciplinary education system by allowing students to choose majors and minors according to their preferences.”

The programme seeks to equip students with skills such as complex problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication, along with rigorous specialization in their chosen disciplinary or interdisciplinary majors and minors, spanning arts, humanities, management, and sciences.

Additionally, the university provides fee concessions to students who secure top ranks in the GITAM Admission Test during the time of admission. In the academic year 2022-23, approximately 3,000 students received fee concessions through merit scholarships worth around `23.53 crore, said Dr Udaya Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GITAM University NEP 2020
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp