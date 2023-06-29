Leaders pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary, hail his contribution

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday. Describing the former PM as the son of Telangana soil, the Chief Minister said that he had “rescued the country from critical conditions, and the people are now reaping benefits of the financial reforms introduced by him”.

“We have a responsibility to honour the former Prime Minister and recollect services he had rendered for the country,” he said and recalled that the State government has been officially conducting PV Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations every year.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Minister Rama Rao tweeted: “I’ve said this before and I reiterate: Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu was THE most effective and efficient Prime Minister since independence of India. It’s a matter of great pride to remember him and recognise his tremendous contributions to the country on his birth anniversary. A man who truly deserves to be Bharat Ratna.

He was also the most underrated and undermined PM; both by Indian media and his own political party that insulted him in life and even after he passed away. Sad but a hard truth #PVNarasimhaRao (sic).”

Meanwhile, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah paid tributes to PV at Gandhi Bhavan here. TPCC leaders Mallu Ravi and Harkara Venugopal Rao paid tributes to PV at Rajghat in Delhi.

