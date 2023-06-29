Home States Telangana

Leaders pay tributes to PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary, hail his contribution

He was also the most underrated and undermined PM; both by Indian media and his own political party that insulted him in life and even after he passed away.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay pay tributes to former Prime Minister  PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary at PV Ghat in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS /Vinay Madapu)

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay pay tributes to former Prime Minister  PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary at PV Ghat in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS /Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday.  Describing the former PM as the son of Telangana soil, the Chief Minister said that he had “rescued the country from critical conditions, and the people are now reaping benefits of the financial reforms introduced by him”.

“We have a responsibility to honour the former Prime Minister and recollect services he had rendered for the country,” he said and recalled that the State government has been officially conducting PV Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations every year. 

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Minister Rama Rao tweeted: “I’ve said this before and I reiterate: Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu was THE most effective and efficient Prime Minister since independence of India. It’s a matter of great pride to remember him and recognise his tremendous contributions to the country on his birth anniversary. A man who truly deserves to be Bharat Ratna.

He was also the most underrated and undermined PM; both by Indian media and his own political party that insulted him in life and even after he passed away. Sad but a hard truth #PVNarasimhaRao (sic).”

Meanwhile, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah paid tributes to PV at Gandhi Bhavan here. TPCC leaders Mallu Ravi and Harkara Venugopal Rao paid tributes to PV at Rajghat in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao BRS K T Rama Rao
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp