Telangana HC notice to State on temple lands encroachment

A bench was hearing a taken up PIL after C Anil Kumar in a letter highlighted a news report on the encroachment of temple lands.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, the Endowments department, and the Collectors Mahbubnangar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts over encroachment of temple lands.

A bench was hearing a taken up PIL after C Anil Kumar in a letter highlighted a news report on the encroachment of temple lands. The news report stated that 102.05 acres of Venkateswara Swamy temple in Jadcherla alone had fallen prey to unscrupulous realtors and numerous plots have emerged in the area. It also highlighted encroachment of temple lands to the extent of an estimated 1,776 acres in various districts.  The court was urged to secure the endowment lands from encroachments by passing necessary orders.

